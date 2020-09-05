Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Simple interest is money you can earn by initially investing some money (the principal).
A percentage (the interest) of the principal is added to the principal, making your initial investment grow
-> First vaddi calculator to calculate upto (2 ^ 32) ^ 2147483647 numbers.
-> First vaddi calculator to calculate with your voice input. principle and rate.
-> Representing interest and principle in a pie chart, to understand better.
-> Representing investment, profit percentage and total amount in a card view.
Core Team :
-> Developer: Naresh Nalla, Vellulla, Metpally, Jagithyal.
-> UX Developer: BV Reddy. Hyderabad.
-> Marketing & Concepts: Dinesh Kondra, Nizamabad.
DISCLAIMER:
-> This App calculation was implemented based on our personal understanding only, it does not consider any bank or any other financial institution calculations.
-> It may not suite for some of your personal and customize calculations.
-> Kindly consider this calculator for guidance only, we are not responsible for any loss or high interest pays based on the calculations.
-> Investors are required to make their own assessment before investing.
We're always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, or concerns, please post your review.