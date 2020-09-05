Simple interest is money you can earn by initially investing some money (the principal).

A percentage (the interest) of the principal is added to the principal, making your initial investment grow

-> First vaddi calculator to calculate upto (2 ^ 32) ^ 2147483647 numbers.

-> First vaddi calculator to calculate with your voice input. principle and rate.

-> Representing interest and principle in a pie chart, to understand better.

-> Representing investment, profit percentage and total amount in a card view.

Core Team :

-> Developer: Naresh Nalla, Vellulla, Metpally, Jagithyal.

-> UX Developer: BV Reddy. Hyderabad.

-> Marketing & Concepts: Dinesh Kondra, Nizamabad.

DISCLAIMER:

-> This App calculation was implemented based on our personal understanding only, it does not consider any bank or any other financial institution calculations.

-> It may not suite for some of your personal and customize calculations.

-> Kindly consider this calculator for guidance only, we are not responsible for any loss or high interest pays based on the calculations.

-> Investors are required to make their own assessment before investing.

