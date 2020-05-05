Join or Sign In

vTime XR: The AR & VR Social Network for Cardboard for Android

By vTime Free

Developer's Description

By vTime

Meet, chat, and share your photos with real people from around the globe in vTime XR - the world's first cross-reality (XR) social network for Google Cardboard.

Hang out with friends in augmented reality, virtual reality, or without a headset in Magic Window mode - the choice is yours. Join a community that spans seven platforms, over 190 countries, and now three realities!

Be sociable, together: vTime allows you to meet friends and new people in AR or VR, from wherever you are in the world.

Make it personal: Create your vTime avatar, with hundreds of customization options to make a realistic virtual you

Choose your reality: Choose from AR (powered by ARCore), VR, or Magic Window mode (which allows you to vTime without a headset).

Pick your destination: Join friends in our frequently changing library of incredible virtual environments.

Upload your photos and 360 images to share with friends: Share 2D photos, or chat inside your memories in the 360 Gallery.

Express yourself with vMote gestures: Our suite of 17 virtual emojis includes wave, blow kiss, and celebrate!

Keep your friends close: Build and manage friends lists to easily connect and see when your VR social circle is online.

Stay in touch with vText: Private message vTime friends whether theyre online or offline.

Feel like you're really there: Experience lifelike 360 sound with DTS:X Game Audio

Take a vSelfie: What goes on in our VR social network doesn't have to stay there! Capture the moment with a virtual selfie.

Completely cross platform: Available on seven platforms, from mobile to PC

No technical ability required: vTime is easy to use. Simply fire up the app, choose your reality, and go!

Connect over 3G, 4G, cellular, or WI-FI.

Visit our website http://www.vTime.net anytime to log in and manage your account. Let us know what you think of our network by emailing feedback@vTime.net. Follow us at @vTimeNet and facebook.com/vTimeNet.

PLEASE NOTE:

*AR MODE IS POWERED BY GOOGLE ARCORE AND ONLY AVAILABLE FOR A SELECT NUMBER OF PHONES RUNNING ANDROID 7 AND ABOVE. FIND A LIST OF ARCORE COMPATIBLE DEVICES HERE: https://developers.google.com/ar/discover/supported-devices#android_play

*ALL USERS WILL REQUIRE WIRED EARBUDS OR HEADPHONES TO USE vTIME. MOST COMPATIBLE PHONES COME WITH A SET OF EARBUDS PERFECT FOR vTIMING. BLUETOOTH HEADSETS ARE NOT SUPPORTED AT THIS TIME.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.11.584

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 2.11.584

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
