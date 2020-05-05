Sign in to add and modify your software
Meet, chat, and share your photos with real people from around the globe in vTime XR - the world's first cross-reality (XR) social network for Google Cardboard.
Hang out with friends in augmented reality, virtual reality, or without a headset in Magic Window mode - the choice is yours. Join a community that spans seven platforms, over 190 countries, and now three realities!
Be sociable, together: vTime allows you to meet friends and new people in AR or VR, from wherever you are in the world.
Make it personal: Create your vTime avatar, with hundreds of customization options to make a realistic virtual you
Choose your reality: Choose from AR (powered by ARCore), VR, or Magic Window mode (which allows you to vTime without a headset).
Pick your destination: Join friends in our frequently changing library of incredible virtual environments.
Upload your photos and 360 images to share with friends: Share 2D photos, or chat inside your memories in the 360 Gallery.
Express yourself with vMote gestures: Our suite of 17 virtual emojis includes wave, blow kiss, and celebrate!
Keep your friends close: Build and manage friends lists to easily connect and see when your VR social circle is online.
Stay in touch with vText: Private message vTime friends whether theyre online or offline.
Feel like you're really there: Experience lifelike 360 sound with DTS:X Game Audio
Take a vSelfie: What goes on in our VR social network doesn't have to stay there! Capture the moment with a virtual selfie.
Completely cross platform: Available on seven platforms, from mobile to PC
No technical ability required: vTime is easy to use. Simply fire up the app, choose your reality, and go!
Connect over 3G, 4G, cellular, or WI-FI.
Visit our website http://www.vTime.net anytime to log in and manage your account. Let us know what you think of our network by emailing feedback@vTime.net. Follow us at @vTimeNet and facebook.com/vTimeNet.
PLEASE NOTE:
*AR MODE IS POWERED BY GOOGLE ARCORE AND ONLY AVAILABLE FOR A SELECT NUMBER OF PHONES RUNNING ANDROID 7 AND ABOVE. FIND A LIST OF ARCORE COMPATIBLE DEVICES HERE: https://developers.google.com/ar/discover/supported-devices#android_play
*ALL USERS WILL REQUIRE WIRED EARBUDS OR HEADPHONES TO USE vTIME. MOST COMPATIBLE PHONES COME WITH A SET OF EARBUDS PERFECT FOR vTIMING. BLUETOOTH HEADSETS ARE NOT SUPPORTED AT THIS TIME.