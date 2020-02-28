X

vCloud.ai for iOS

By AxxonSoft Free

Developer's Description

By AxxonSoft

Gain your store profitability with high performance cloud security and video analytics.

Improving the quality of service:

1. Service time optimisation

2. Simplification of purchasing process

3. Elimination of queues

4. Facial recognition of regular and VIP customers

5. Heat map and Spaghetti diagram

6. Statistics of occupancy, waiting time and service delays

7. Analytics: visitor counting and demographics

Loss reduction due to:

1. Intelligent video surveillance

2. Search for objects by parameters (color, size, motion)

3. POS integration

4. Detection of theft and fraud

5. Facial recognition of unwanted customers

6. Integration with fire alarm systems and BMS

7. License plate recognition

8. Cloud access to live video and archive

Operation Management Optimization:

1. Integration of access control systems

2. Staff time and attendance control

3. Two-factor authentication warehouse access (facial recognition + RFID)

4. Integration of metal detectors

5. Recognition of atypical behavior (falling, helmets, sitting, armed man)

