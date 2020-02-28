Gain your store profitability with high performance cloud security and video analytics.
Improving the quality of service:
1. Service time optimisation
2. Simplification of purchasing process
3. Elimination of queues
4. Facial recognition of regular and VIP customers
5. Heat map and Spaghetti diagram
6. Statistics of occupancy, waiting time and service delays
7. Analytics: visitor counting and demographics
Loss reduction due to:
1. Intelligent video surveillance
2. Search for objects by parameters (color, size, motion)
3. POS integration
4. Detection of theft and fraud
5. Facial recognition of unwanted customers
6. Integration with fire alarm systems and BMS
7. License plate recognition
8. Cloud access to live video and archive
Operation Management Optimization:
1. Integration of access control systems
2. Staff time and attendance control
3. Two-factor authentication warehouse access (facial recognition + RFID)
4. Integration of metal detectors
5. Recognition of atypical behavior (falling, helmets, sitting, armed man)
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.