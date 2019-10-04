United States of America 1789 (rev. 1992)

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Ratified in 1788, The Constitution remains a shining example of patriotism and compromise. In outlining the power of the three branches of government and establishing the rights of all Americans, The Constitution united the 13 independent states and set forth the official viewpoint of a newly unified nation. Its most significant and insightful feature is that it can always be amended.