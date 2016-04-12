We are the Kayak of ride-hailing for Boston. Compare real time prices including surge! and driver ETA for Uber, Lyft, and local taxis to find the best option for your unique trip. A single tap takes you to your choice, and youre on your way! FEATURES- No sign-in required- Detects your current location, and suggests addresses as you type- Compares real-time fare estimates, including surge and local taxis- Gives you estimated time to pick-up for Uber and Lyft- One tap seamlessly takes you to the provider app- Saves ride option preferences- We serve Boston only at this timeFOCUSED ON YOUurbanhail aggregates the information most relevant to you, and lays out your options as simply as possible. Just save the ride options you want to see, and never see the ones you dont. Dont like to take Lyft Line or UberBlack? Well remove the clutter from your results. DISCLAIMERYou acknowledge and agree that by accessing the urbanhail app or services, you consent to this disclaimer and the User Privacy Statement. If you do not agree to these terms, you may not access or use our app or services. The urbanhail app and our services are being made available to you without charge for your individual use and information only. We may change the app and our services, or your access, at any time, without prior notice. Our app and services contain information from [or links to] separate third party providers which are not affiliated with urbanhail; the names, icons, trademarks and other material from these third party providers are not owned by urbanhail. You agree to use our app and services at your own risk. We do not take responsibility, nor are we liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or other loss or damage resulting from or related to your access to the urbanhail app or our services. Fares and pick up time displayed in the app are estimates, either calculated using the distance between the points and the rate structure made publicly available by the respective providers, or through the respective providers website or API. The taxi-option fare populated on the site is calculated based on the official base pricing and distance pricing set by the local authority (and not specific to a taxi company). The estimates don't include any tolls or surcharges, if any. The actual price and time for the car to arrive may significantly vary based on the demand, traffic and other charges determined by the provider.