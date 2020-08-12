Our mobile application demonstrates therapeutic exercises for those with only upper pain in the back region. At the same time without any loss of these exercises upper back exercises that reduce pain and tension in the region. If done regularly, this exercise will strengthen the muscles in your upper back area will protect you against discomfort and injury in the region.

Shown with pictures of the practice exercises, how to exercise and how often to be done is explained. Download now our app and you can do these exercises by looking at the implementation of 5 minutes per day.

About the application

back pain stretching exercises

back pain treatment

neck pain exercises

upper back stretches

upper back workout