uoovoice for iOS

By Richard Page Free

uoovoice app, provides:- text messaging, sharing of photographs and videos media, location sharing andhold-to-talk voice messaging. Using internet & standard cellular connection forothers.- Messaging from wifi & mobile signal enabling location servce.- Works across, iOS phones and Tablets.- Users can send previously saved Album pictures or live pictures / videos.- Exchange personal voice messages to record and deliver voice information.- Unique user Profile has ability to leave a recorded message for friends and business contacts.

Release June 18, 2016
