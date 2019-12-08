X

university of ridenarland for Android

By Appswiz W.I Free

Developer's Description

By Appswiz W.I

We're very excited to have our app ready for you to use! It has been designed with you in mind - focusing on giving you a better user experience. It allows you to easily stay up to date with everything we've got going on, communicate with us at the touch of a finger, and even receive notifications from us for all the latest happenings. Download us now and check out our brand new application today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release December 8, 2019
Date Added December 8, 2019
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping