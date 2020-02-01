universal remote control for vizio tv is a Remote Control television to that helping you to change channel tv if you lost your real TV remote .

This tv remote control for vizio tv use amazing system to control your tv and to Remote TV , this system is the control by wifi network, means that you can control your tv via this tv remote for vizio app using wifi but you should to actived the wifi in you phone and in your tv also you should to connect in the same wifi network .

universal remote control for vizio tv function and key features :

* Principale Function of this app :

1- remote for vizio smart tv via wifi .

2- universal ir remote control for tv but should that have ir system in your phone that is means ( infra red ) .

3- control smart tv that is in the same wifi network .

* Principal Key features of this app :

1- wifi remote Control for vizi tv

2- Support wifi and ir universal TV remote for tv , ( if your phone have ir system means (infra red) )

3- vizio tv remote control app for android version 4.0 / 5.0 etc .......

DISCLAIMER about the universal remote control for vizio tv

1- Unofficial product , NOT affiliated with any brand .

2- this app support phone tv that have wifi , ( to controle your tv you should to connect the tv and the phone in he same wifi network )

3- The application uses the IR port of the mobile device (infra red) , so to use the universal ir remote control for tv you need o have a phone support ir (infra red) .

4- we don't garented for you that this app work because not all TVs are supported .

5- if your phone and your tv support wifi but the app not work please contact us to fix the problem because is impossible to test all phone .