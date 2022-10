Description: The main character has the ability of telekinesis. Running from the zombie, he is at a dead end and he had no choice but to to survive.Features:- 3D graphics- Unique character abilities- Different classes of zombies- 4 types of zombies- Different type of energy- With a tap, you can tilt the zombies in different directions- Boss is killed with a lot of touch- Easy managementImportant Message for ParentsThis game may include:- Advertising- The option to make in-app purchases.