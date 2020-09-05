all new real fishing outdoors elite challenge game!

this outdoor fishing game is very real, but very easy to play.

new fishing scene, new fishing experience, fun!

fishing is an activity sport of going to catch fish in the wild world,village pond and city river.

in different environments, you will have different receipts, experience the fresh air in the countryside, the wild world unknown challenges.

are you ready?

bring the fish pole, bait. tactfully press and release the line to hook a fish. the real challenge begins from shake the fishing wheel.

fast response, calm control! swing your phone like actual fishing, collection of fishing lines, constantly consumption of fish's physical strength.

not let the fish run away. make sure your full exertion to haul larger and heavier fish!

unmatched really outdoor fishing challenge! come on! all is free!