X

ufreedoms for Android

By uFreedoms Spain SL Free

Developer's Description

By uFreedoms Spain SL

ENJOY YOUR FREEDOM & DONT BE SLAVE TO YOUR OWN WORDS

Since our beginning in 2014 we have been an independent self-financed company with no participation from large corporations or governments..

SOFTWARE CREATED, DEVELOPED AND MAINTAINED 100% IN SPAIN.

Instant messaging has become an essential part of our lives, even in a business environment. Its advantage is not only the immediate contact but also the efficiency and additional security compared to an email (no spam or malware).

ufreedoms is a user-friendly app designed with your privacy and security protection as the apps core value.

GUARANTEED PRIVACY

The creation of your Twin is 100% anonymous. Messages are not saved neither to the phone nor to the server, which is safely erased every hour thus eliminating any metadata that might leave a trace.

MULTI PLATFORM

Designed so that you can communicate no matter what type of technology you use. It is currently functional for Android, IOS and Web.

CORPORATE VERSION

We provide solutions for business communications. ufreedoms Corporate and Enterprise editions will enable your Company to own and manage an on premise private messaging platform.

SET YOURSELF FREE, DISCOVER UFREEDOMS

Full Specifications

What's new in version Twin fÃ©nix

General

Release December 5, 2019
Date Added December 5, 2019
Version Twin fÃ©nix

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping