ENJOY YOUR FREEDOM & DONT BE SLAVE TO YOUR OWN WORDS

Since our beginning in 2014 we have been an independent self-financed company with no participation from large corporations or governments..

SOFTWARE CREATED, DEVELOPED AND MAINTAINED 100% IN SPAIN.

Instant messaging has become an essential part of our lives, even in a business environment. Its advantage is not only the immediate contact but also the efficiency and additional security compared to an email (no spam or malware).

ufreedoms is a user-friendly app designed with your privacy and security protection as the apps core value.

GUARANTEED PRIVACY

The creation of your Twin is 100% anonymous. Messages are not saved neither to the phone nor to the server, which is safely erased every hour thus eliminating any metadata that might leave a trace.

MULTI PLATFORM

Designed so that you can communicate no matter what type of technology you use. It is currently functional for Android, IOS and Web.

CORPORATE VERSION

We provide solutions for business communications. ufreedoms Corporate and Enterprise editions will enable your Company to own and manage an on premise private messaging platform.

SET YOURSELF FREE, DISCOVER UFREEDOMS