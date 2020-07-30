This is the next generation - crew management app for United Flight Attendants. It is a complete redevelopment of a popular crew management utility app that provides additional tools, crew member communication and other "quality of life" enhancements in accessing United's CCS system.

Partial list of features includes:

- CrewChat and Crew Messaging system

- Text or call a crew member directly from the app

- Access CCS from a single sign on

- View a crew list and display work positions

- Immediate access to useful links of Flying Together and Travel sites

- Calculate Holiday Pay and Maximum Duty time

- View Bid packages and LOF awards

- View base population and LOF statistics

- Find Hotels and crew layover comments

- List a CrashPad or place an Ad to find one

- Plus so much more...

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS REQUIRED - $14.99/Year

You will have the first month as your FREE Trial Period to examine the full functionalities of ualbyphone. If you are not completely satisfied, just Cancel your Subscription at least 24-hours before the end of the Trial period.