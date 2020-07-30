Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

ualbyphone for Android

By CrewFly Solutions, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By CrewFly Solutions, LLC

This is the next generation - crew management app for United Flight Attendants. It is a complete redevelopment of a popular crew management utility app that provides additional tools, crew member communication and other "quality of life" enhancements in accessing United's CCS system.

Partial list of features includes:

- CrewChat and Crew Messaging system

- Text or call a crew member directly from the app

- Access CCS from a single sign on

- View a crew list and display work positions

- Immediate access to useful links of Flying Together and Travel sites

- Calculate Holiday Pay and Maximum Duty time

- View Bid packages and LOF awards

- View base population and LOF statistics

- Find Hotels and crew layover comments

- List a CrashPad or place an Ad to find one

- Plus so much more...

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS REQUIRED - $14.99/Year

You will have the first month as your FREE Trial Period to examine the full functionalities of ualbyphone. If you are not completely satisfied, just Cancel your Subscription at least 24-hours before the end of the Trial period.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.8

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 10.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now