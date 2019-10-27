u-money is Mobile Bank of Lao People service. u-money EU is the new financial service of Star FinTech Sole Co., Ltd.Star FinTech Sole Co., Ltd is Sub-company of Star Telecom (Unitel) that allows customers can recharge for prepaid and postpaid subscribe and sending-receiving money quickly and securely nationwide through Unitel's mobile network anytime, anywhere.

Application Features:

1. Pay Unitels services by u-money:

- Mobile (discount 5%)

- PSTN

- ADSL, FTTH & Lease-line (discount 2%)

2. Customer services:

- Cash-in

- Cash-out

- Transfer money

- Register

3. Utilities:

- Show balance

- Change PIN

- Change languages (Lao, English)

- Find u-money agents

For service details, please visit website: https://unitel.com.la/u-money