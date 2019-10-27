u-money is Mobile Bank of Lao People service. u-money EU is the new financial service of Star FinTech Sole Co., Ltd.Star FinTech Sole Co., Ltd is Sub-company of Star Telecom (Unitel) that allows customers can recharge for prepaid and postpaid subscribe and sending-receiving money quickly and securely nationwide through Unitel's mobile network anytime, anywhere.
Application Features:
1. Pay Unitels services by u-money:
- Mobile (discount 5%)
- PSTN
- ADSL, FTTH & Lease-line (discount 2%)
2. Customer services:
- Cash-in
- Cash-out
- Transfer money
- Register
3. Utilities:
- Show balance
- Change PIN
- Change languages (Lao, English)
- Find u-money agents
For service details, please visit website: https://unitel.com.la/u-money
