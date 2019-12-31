a handgun is a firearm designed to be handheld, in either one or both hands. this characteristic differentiates handguns as a general class of firearms from long guns such as rifles and shotguns (which usually can be braced against the shoulder).

major handgun subtypes are the revolver and pistol (including single-shot pistols, semi-automatic pistols, and machine pistols); other subtypes include derringers and pepperboxes.

the words "pistol" and "handgun" have overlapping variations, in meaning.

although handgun use often includes bracing with a second hand, the essential distinguishing characteristic of a handgun is its facility for one-handed operation.

this app contains an attachment about various types of pistol.

support language:

- deutsch

-english

-espaol

-suomi

-franais

-italiano

-japanese

-norsk

-polski

-