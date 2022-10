tweet580 was developed to allow users to beat Twitter's character limit. It does this by giving you the option to take any text that doesn't fit in the 140 character limit, and put it in an image to be posted with the tweet. Similar to the way some Twitter users have posted tweets of a notepad or an unsent tweet that is over the character limit, tweet580 will create an image, and then post that tweet for you. However when done by tweet580 it looks much more elegant and natural.Please write a review, and if you have any problems tweet us at @tweet580app and we will try to help you out, or fix the problem!