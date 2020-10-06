Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

truxio.com for iOS

By Consent Media & Waterfield Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Consent Media & Waterfield Technologies

Keeping track of your dispatched loads is easier than ever. View current and upcoming load itineraries, provide tracking updates and stay connected to your dispatchers, shippers, and consignees.

Now on the Truxio early access version for iOS features include:

* View summary of your dispatched loads

* View dispatch detail of a specific load that provides you in-app access to:

** Contact the key people on your load (dispatcher, shipper, consignee)

** Share tracking updates regarding the status of your in-transit load

** Share GPS location details (where service is available) to provide your dispatcher accurate and timely updates

* First access to new features to be added with ability to provide feedback

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.2

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now