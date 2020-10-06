Keeping track of your dispatched loads is easier than ever. View current and upcoming load itineraries, provide tracking updates and stay connected to your dispatchers, shippers, and consignees.

Now on the Truxio early access version for iOS features include:

* View summary of your dispatched loads

* View dispatch detail of a specific load that provides you in-app access to:

** Contact the key people on your load (dispatcher, shipper, consignee)

** Share tracking updates regarding the status of your in-transit load

** Share GPS location details (where service is available) to provide your dispatcher accurate and timely updates

* First access to new features to be added with ability to provide feedback