X

trinograms for iOS

By Harriet Lurie $1.99

Developer's Description

By Harriet Lurie
Trinograms is a triangular grid version of nonograms (also known as: paint by numbers, griddlers, pic-a-pix, picross, prismaPixels, pixel puzzles, crucipixel, edel, figurePic, hanjie, heroGlyphix, illust-logic, kare karala!, logic art, logic square, logicolor, logimage, oekaki logic, oekaki-mate, tsunamii, etc.).Color the triangles of the grid black or white based on the number clues that appear on the colored stripes for the rows and diagonal columns. The clues tell you the number of sequential black triangles and the order in which they appear. Your goal is to replicate the hidden pattern from the given clues.The images in this version are randomly generated, and non-representative.Puzzle size can be changed to suit your preferences.If you get stuck, the "hint" feature can tell you if a triangle should be black or white. With "hint" selected, just click on the triangle you want a hint for.When you're done, click "solution" to check your work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

new "density" feature allows you to set the proportion of black to white spacesmore sizesundo and redo featureskeeps track of your total number of black and white movesdiagonal clues may be hidden for added legibilityimproved look and feel

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added January 11, 2015
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping