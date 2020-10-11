Color the triangles of the grid black or white based on the number clues that appear on the colored stripes for the rows and diagonal columns. The clues tell you the number of sequential black triangles and the order in which they appear. Your goal is to replicate the hidden pattern from the given clues.

The pattern of triangles is randomly generated, and not intended to form a picture.

If you get stuck, the "hint" feature can tell you if a triangle should be black or white. With "hint" selected, just click on the triangle you want a hint for.

When you're done, click "solution" to check your work.

This is a one-size-only version of Trinograms. If you want to change puzzle sizes, you will need to get the the full version.