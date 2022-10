Can you arrange these 32 triangles into the proper pattern before the board explodes? Drag any triangle to an adjacent triangle, and they'll swap places. Keep doing this until you've joined all the like colors together, or until time runs out and they explode into 1000 pieces (no kidding - there are actually 1000 little pieces).Eleven levels and two modes make it flexible enough for any skill level. There's even a level without a time limit, in case your kids just want to move triangles around (mine do).This app includes a grayscale theme (free of charge) in case blue and orange mean the same thing to you.A single in-app purchase unlocks two additional games, an additional game mode, and four additional color schemes. It also makes you a "pro". And a really awesome person. If this app is too simple for you, search for polygonic in the App Store. It's killer!