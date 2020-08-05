Trellis is an additional accessory that is usually often used in glass windows inside the house. The use of trellis on the windows of the house is useful as a guardrail in order to minimize the threat of criminal acts that can endanger the safety of residents. In addition, the trellis on the window of the house also has other benefits, which are useful to beautify and beautify the interior of your home. As time goes by, minimalist trellis has been very widely available with a variety of designs and models that you can choose to pair in the home window.

The minimalist window trellis model which is usually used frequently at home is one that has neutral colors such as black, gray, white or silver. Today there are a lot of minimalist homes that also use these trellises as their house trellis. The minimalist trellis model is indeed very simple and uncomplicated, however the appearance of the window trellis will not look ancient because usually the minimalist window trellis retains its elegant impression.

Here are some trellis designs, hopefully they can be useful.