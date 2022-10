For anyone who loves travel and photography, traveluv is for you. It's an app for people who are into photography and take high quality travel photos.Upload your photos and receive luvs from other users. The more luvs you receive the higher your ranking moves up and you can acquire cooler avatars reflecting your popularity as a photographer. Could a star be born? It's more than possible with your talented photography. The app allows you to roam freely and explore easily without keeping you constrained in one place. Most of the time, the good stuff comes through exploring and unpredictability. By navigating through photos and different locations, you're most likely to make new discoveries and come across interesting encounters - just like traveling itself! We wish traveluv will become a window to real world traveling because the beauty can only ultimately be captured with your own eyes rather than the small screen in your hand. So free your spirit, keep the adventure going, and bring back inspiring moments to add to the traveluv community!*traveluv utilizes GPS; Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life