X

travelloc - best city guides for iOS

By travelloc UG Free

Developer's Description

By travelloc UG

travelloc is your social city guide created by people you trust. We transform your favourite places and those of your friends into individual city guides and thereby provide you with an instant overview of the most popular places in your network.

We are simplifying the process of finding the perfect places all around the world while travelling and even in your hometown.

To give you a short introduction of the most important functions:

TRAVEL DIARY: Save places from all around the world in you travel diary. You can also create a bucket list for every city with places you have always been interested in.

INSPIRATIONS: Get inspired by your friends' latest discoveries in the newsfeed.

TRAVEL GUIDE: travelloc provides you with a basis of more than 2,700 places in 120 cities curated by our team and frequently updated.

RECOMMENDATIONS: We create individually composed city guides based on the places that your network really loves. The more people you follow added a place to their profile the higher it is ranked in the cities list.

INFORMATION: Every place has its own detailed profile with pictures, latest comments of the people you follow and additional useful information.

SHARE: Share your favorite places with people who dont have travelloc yet.

Terms of service: https://travelloc.com/fullpage/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: https://travelloc.com/fullpage/privacy-policy/

Ideas and Feedback:

We always want to improve our product. You as our users and the experience you have are of the highest priority for us. We would love to hear your ideas so send us an email directly to feedback@travelloc.com with all the things you like, hate or simply would improve and we will consider it for our next updates.

Be part of the journey

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release July 16, 2019
Date Added July 16, 2019
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping