travelloc is your social city guide created by people you trust. We transform your favourite places and those of your friends into individual city guides and thereby provide you with an instant overview of the most popular places in your network.

We are simplifying the process of finding the perfect places all around the world while travelling and even in your hometown.

To give you a short introduction of the most important functions:

TRAVEL DIARY: Save places from all around the world in you travel diary. You can also create a bucket list for every city with places you have always been interested in.

INSPIRATIONS: Get inspired by your friends' latest discoveries in the newsfeed.

TRAVEL GUIDE: travelloc provides you with a basis of more than 2,700 places in 120 cities curated by our team and frequently updated.

RECOMMENDATIONS: We create individually composed city guides based on the places that your network really loves. The more people you follow added a place to their profile the higher it is ranked in the cities list.

INFORMATION: Every place has its own detailed profile with pictures, latest comments of the people you follow and additional useful information.

SHARE: Share your favorite places with people who dont have travelloc yet.

Terms of service: https://travelloc.com/fullpage/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: https://travelloc.com/fullpage/privacy-policy/

Ideas and Feedback:

We always want to improve our product. You as our users and the experience you have are of the highest priority for us. We would love to hear your ideas so send us an email directly to feedback@travelloc.com with all the things you like, hate or simply would improve and we will consider it for our next updates.

Be part of the journey