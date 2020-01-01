The free 'traveline s&e' app provides comprehensive information to help plan your public transport journey across southern England and the Midlands.

The app features:

a door-to-door journey planner between any two locations in southern England and the Midlands, using bus, coach, train, Underground, DLR, tram or ferry services

'next departures' listed from any stop or station across the region covered showing live predicted times for many services, and scheduled times for those where predicted times are not yet available to traveline

information about significant incidents affecting public transport services

storing favourite and recently planned journeys, and displaying them anytime (even without an internet connection)

'Get me home now' giving one-tap access to plan a journey home by public transport

storing favourite bus stops and locations for quick access to them.

The app also allows journey planning by train and coach travel across the whole of Great Britain.

Some features, such as finding nearby bus stops and the 'get me home now' feature, work better with GPS turned on. To plan new journeys and show 'next departures' lists, the app requires Internet access.

The app covers the following cities:

Bath, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Derby, Ipswitch, Leicester, London, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton

and the following counties in the South East and South West of England, East and West Midlands:

Avon, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Cornwall, Cumberland, Cumbria, Derbyshire, Devon, Dorset, Essex, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Herefordshire, Hertfordshire, Humberside, Huntingdonshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, London, Middlesex, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Rutland, Shropshire, Somerset, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Surrey, Sussex, Warwickshire, West Midlands, Westmorland, Wiltshire, Worcestershire.