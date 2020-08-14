Join or Sign In

transport: real time san francisco muni arrival information - free for iOS

By Steven Swigart Free

Transport: San Francisco is the most clean, minimal way to find out San Francisco Muni times. This app is free, and Ad free. Just choose a route, direction, and the closest stop will automatically be chosen for you.

Future versions will include more features, such as favorites. Also please let me know what features you want in this app.

Muni is San Francisco's public transportation agency. This app will only show bus and rail times for Muni, I may add Bart or other Bay Area transit information if demanded by users.

What's new in version 1.0

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
