Transport: San Francisco is the most clean, minimal way to find out San Francisco Muni times. This app is free, and Ad free. Just choose a route, direction, and the closest stop will automatically be chosen for you.

Future versions will include more features, such as favorites. Also please let me know what features you want in this app.

Muni is San Francisco's public transportation agency. This app will only show bus and rail times for Muni, I may add Bart or other Bay Area transit information if demanded by users.