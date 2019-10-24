The transport logistic app provides accurate and up-to-date information, ensuring your trade fair visit is pleasant and well-organized. It also brings together the industry's key decision-makers and experts on one platform, enabling users to exchange ideas on hot industry topics. Participants can therefore contact each other and participate in discussions and networking sessions before, during, and after the trade fair, even those who are unable to attend the trade fair itself.

- Relevant information at your fingertips - a personalized homescreen provides you clear overview of the events and exhibitors relevant to you

- Get in touch with industry players, exchange ideas and stay up to date on latest industry trends!

- communicate with specific transport logistic target groups via individual channels.

The app is your direct line to your transport logistic audience!