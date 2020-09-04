set traffic light wallpaper as your personalization to decorate your phone.

in this video wallpaper videezy you can see the traffic light sign on the street glowing. we can see the light is used for bike traffic, red light mean the bike have to stop, yellow mean the bike have to stay alert, and green mean the bike can go.

now, imagine the situation taking place on our roads, and simply replace the set of people with vehicles. if people were to drive their cars randomly without caring about or considering other vehicles on the road, it could lead to chaos and may result in accidents, the end result can be catastrophic.

enter traffic lights, which play the role of coordinators on the road. they control the flow of the ever-increasing number of automobiles on the road and they also help in preventing accidents. this is indeed one of the best light bike wallpaper.

although the purpose of a traffic signal is to regulate the flow of automobiles, traffic signals came into existence long before automobiles were invented. the idea for developing traffic signals began in the 1800s, and on december 10, 1868, the first gas-lit traffic lights were installed outside the houses of parliament in london.

this model was proposed by a british railway engineer, j.p knight. it was implemented to control the traffic of horse carriages in the area, and to allow pedestrians to safely cross the roads. buy this road light wallpaper now.

