track-and-trace for iOS

By RAM Mobile Data Free

Developer's Description

By RAM Mobile Data

RAM track-and-trace, by RAM Mobile Data, is a professional mobility platform. Our services enable you to easily track your vehicles, employees and equipment. Computerize your processes, the (fiscal) reporting of the different journeys, the mobility expenses, the timesheets, the attendance sheets, checkinatwork, the car sharing, the equipment management and the temperature logs. Measure the driving performance of your employees and easily manage your fleet with our fleet management module. We can also offer you some handy apps.

** App features **

This app enables the customers of RAM track-and-trace to consult the following:

1. Map: Track your fleet of vehicles on the map in real time

2. Stops report: Look at the vehicles stops

3. P/B/C switch: Manage the private/business/commuter status of your journeys, fuel usage and detours.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.15

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 2.0.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

