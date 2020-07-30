RAM track-and-trace, by RAM Mobile Data, is a professional mobility platform. Our services enable you to easily track your vehicles, employees and equipment. Computerize your processes, the (fiscal) reporting of the different journeys, the mobility expenses, the timesheets, the attendance sheets, checkinatwork, the car sharing, the equipment management and the temperature logs. Measure the driving performance of your employees and easily manage your fleet with our fleet management module. We can also offer you some handy apps.

** App features **

This app enables the customers of RAM track-and-trace to consult the following:

1. Map: Track your fleet of vehicles on the map in real time

2. Stops report: Look at the vehicles stops

3. P/B/C switch: Manage the private/business/commuter status of your journeys, fuel usage and detours.