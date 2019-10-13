X

tower defense viking vs plants for Android

By Paclabs Games Free

Developer's Description

By Paclabs Games

In this strategy game your duty call you, the plants are attacking your empires and as a leader is your

dutty to call your troops to defend the empires, if you defeat the plants you will be remembered as the fiercest viking of your age.

this is a tower defense like game

except the fact that it redefines the tower defense genre. You need to distribute your vikings

through the 3 lanes to defend your empires against the evil plant zombies that are attacking you.

The evil plant zombies must be stoped and is your duty to achieve this. your vikings are clumsy

but with a great leader even these clumsy vikings can achieve great things. be the leader of your age and defeat these plants

remeber this is a strategy game so you need to manage your resources.

HOW TO PLAY:

select a lane to create your vikings.

tap the coins to increate the resources.

tap the buttons to create new vikings.

defeate the plants.

Game page:

http://www.paclabs.com.br/games/tower-defense-vikings-vs-plants/ or http://goo.gl/Czm8qn

you'll enjoy this strategy game.

