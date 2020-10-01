Touchscaper is an instrument designed for anyone who wants to make music on their iPad simply by touching the screen. You dont have to be a serious musician to enjoy touchscaper, but if you are, touchscaper is highly configureable under the hood.

Main features:

Multi-touch based interface with radar, ribbon and keyboard surfaces

Touch the screen to play a note, move your fingers to change the sound

Semi-generative engine selects the good notes for you

Touch movement can control volume and pan for each individual note

Total control over chords, keys and scales (fully chromatic)

Multiple chords can be generated from keys and scales to create scenes

Chord "navigator" helps you create inspiring chord progressions

40 built-in sounds can be combined in 2 layers to create instruments

Built-in sounds include samples from moodscaper, pianoscaper, numerous analog synths and guitars

Comes with preset example scenes and instruments

Random instrument generator function with one tap of a button

Hold and orbit modes for hands-free evolving soundscapes

Ribbon style keyboard with touch vibrato

Chord looper with Ableton Link support

Arrangement view for longer / more complex chord progressions

16 step probability-based sequencer for touch, drums, percussion and synth automation

"jam grid" sequencer view for live performances

Supports file sharing for scenes and instruments

Built-in effects including ping-pong delays, reverb, limiter and EQ

Supports IAA (Inter-App Audio) as a generator

Control other music apps using MIDI out and CCs with optional MPE support

There are several demo videos in circulation which should give you a better idea of what touchscaper can do - just search for touchscaper or check out the moodscaper YT channel.

For more information or to get in touch, please visit www.touchscaper.com