Touchscaper is an instrument designed for anyone who wants to make music on their iPad simply by touching the screen. You dont have to be a serious musician to enjoy touchscaper, but if you are, touchscaper is highly configureable under the hood.
Main features:
Multi-touch based interface with radar, ribbon and keyboard surfaces
Touch the screen to play a note, move your fingers to change the sound
Semi-generative engine selects the good notes for you
Touch movement can control volume and pan for each individual note
Total control over chords, keys and scales (fully chromatic)
Multiple chords can be generated from keys and scales to create scenes
Chord "navigator" helps you create inspiring chord progressions
40 built-in sounds can be combined in 2 layers to create instruments
Built-in sounds include samples from moodscaper, pianoscaper, numerous analog synths and guitars
Comes with preset example scenes and instruments
Random instrument generator function with one tap of a button
Hold and orbit modes for hands-free evolving soundscapes
Ribbon style keyboard with touch vibrato
Chord looper with Ableton Link support
Arrangement view for longer / more complex chord progressions
16 step probability-based sequencer for touch, drums, percussion and synth automation
"jam grid" sequencer view for live performances
Supports file sharing for scenes and instruments
Built-in effects including ping-pong delays, reverb, limiter and EQ
Supports IAA (Inter-App Audio) as a generator
Control other music apps using MIDI out and CCs with optional MPE support
There are several demo videos in circulation which should give you a better idea of what touchscaper can do - just search for touchscaper or check out the moodscaper YT channel.
For more information or to get in touch, please visit www.touchscaper.com