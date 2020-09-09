Roll force measurement is a game that measures the roll force of 10 seconds. Single-mode, trying to measure the barrage force in two modes of multi-mode.

Single mode, tap the touch button with one finger for 10 seconds. Please measure the pure roll force.

Multi-mode measures the roll force by tapping the 10 seconds the screen. Battered force anywhere in touch of the screen (number of touch the screen) you will continue to be added.

You can further increase the barrage force to be pummeled with both hands. Do it with two people! ?

The result is Twitter, because it can be shared by Facebook, let each other compete for record and players around the world.