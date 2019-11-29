The totalride app connects passengers with a variety of vehicle options to get you to your destination through an enhanced, on-demand experience. The totalride app offers on-demand Ride, Ride Van (to accommodate more passengers) and Ride Assist (wheelchair-accessible) vehicle service 24 hours a day to get you everywhere you need to go. To enable the shortest wait times, a Discount Cab may pick you up but your fare will still reflect the low rideshare price!

The app offers the following benefits:

-Book a ride by entering your pickup location

-Get a quick fare estimate by entering your destination

-Choose the vehicle option that fits your needs

-Watch your vehicle on the map approach you once you book a trip

-See your drivers name and vehicle description/number

-Choose to pay by credit card (in the app or in-vehicle) or with cash (in-vehicle only)

-Choose to upload/store a credit card in your account for easy payment

-Rate your driver

The totalride app is brought to you by Total Transit, Inc.