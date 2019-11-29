X

totalride for iOS

By Total Transit, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Total Transit, Inc.

The totalride app connects passengers with a variety of vehicle options to get you to your destination through an enhanced, on-demand experience. The totalride app offers on-demand Ride, Ride Van (to accommodate more passengers) and Ride Assist (wheelchair-accessible) vehicle service 24 hours a day to get you everywhere you need to go. To enable the shortest wait times, a Discount Cab may pick you up but your fare will still reflect the low rideshare price!

The app offers the following benefits:

-Book a ride by entering your pickup location

-Get a quick fare estimate by entering your destination

-Choose the vehicle option that fits your needs

-Watch your vehicle on the map approach you once you book a trip

-See your drivers name and vehicle description/number

-Choose to pay by credit card (in the app or in-vehicle) or with cash (in-vehicle only)

-Choose to upload/store a credit card in your account for easy payment

-Rate your driver

The totalride app is brought to you by Total Transit, Inc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 32.0.2

General

Release November 29, 2019
Date Added November 29, 2019
Version 32.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping