The totalride app connects passengers with a variety of vehicle options to get you to your destination through an enhanced, on-demand experience. The totalride app offers on-demand Ride, Ride Van (to accommodate more passengers) and Ride Assist (wheelchair-accessible) vehicle service 24 hours a day to get you everywhere you need to go. To enable the shortest wait times, a Discount Cab may pick you up but your fare will still reflect the low rideshare price!
The app offers the following benefits:
-Book a ride by entering your pickup location
-Get a quick fare estimate by entering your destination
-Choose the vehicle option that fits your needs
-Watch your vehicle on the map approach you once you book a trip
-See your drivers name and vehicle description/number
-Choose to pay by credit card (in the app or in-vehicle) or with cash (in-vehicle only)
-Choose to upload/store a credit card in your account for easy payment
-Rate your driver
The totalride app is brought to you by Total Transit, Inc.
