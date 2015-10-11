Developer's Description By OJWorld

toottoot toot toot introductionNo more loneliness...Let's toot toot together!toottoot is new community service only for us!Do you want to communicate with your friends? Or, do you have trouble about leading organization? Do you want to hear opinion of everyone?Board, Schedule, Numbers, Album, Volatile message and Group message, Group mailetc?!No!! Group call which possible until 300 people, Approval document for company!Our friends, company, family, organization. toottoot for place where it needs group functions.The most powerful community in the world.Smart phone which everyone have! PC!You can toot toot anywhere, anytime! Introduce toottoot function1. Easy - making group & small group : Our friends! Using 24 colors for making group. Also, you can make small groups under it infinitely.2. All of numbers : Call, Text, Mail, Chat, Electric business card3. Secret only for us : You can set secret only for people who you want by Volatile message and secret message4. Ordinary talks : Share happiness of daily life by Board, Album, Schedule5. Notice for everyone : You can select notice different with other community! You can notice only for your groups or small groups Strength of toottootYou can systematic management of organization. Small groups under other small groups. Under other different groups.toottoot can do everything no matter how organization is big!You can post all boards, albums, schedules, notices by unit of groups NoticeSome functions are only for charged customers, and approval document function is only for company (Ask to us!)If error occurs (or have to ask for something), contact us - "http://www.ojworld.kr---------------contact---------------070-4814-0577 or toottoot@ojworld.kr