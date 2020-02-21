Tootoot education gives pupils and parents a voice by providing a safe and anonymous way
to speak about concerns such as bullying, harassment, mental health and racism.
Tootoot education is available on any device which means you can access your account
whether youre on-the-go or at your school, college, university or home.
In 2016 tootoots Make a Noise programme was awarded funding by the Department for
Education to provide a further 120,000 students with access to the platform and app.
Key features:
- Parents and pupils can report their worries from anywhere, anonymously.
- Staff can log safeguarding and behaviour incidents to create a full picture
- Admins and mentors receive notifications when new cases are logged
- Users can quickly and simply manage their cases
- Admins and mentors get a whole organisation overview to identify key trends in data
Important: An existing tootoot education account is required.
Intrigued but dont have tootoot? No problem! Learn more and sign-up at tootoot.co.uk
What people are saying about tootoot:
tootoot allowed me to tell my teacher what was happening to me at home. - Pupil
I saw my friend being bullied about his appearance; I reported it via Tootoot and my
teacher resolved it straight away. Pupil
Tootoot, in my opinion, will help schools uncover issues which otherwise may go
undetected. Teacher
For terms and conditions: https://tootoot.co.uk/terms
