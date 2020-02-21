X

tootoot education for iOS

By tootoot Free

Developer's Description

By tootoot

Tootoot education gives pupils and parents a voice by providing a safe and anonymous way

to speak about concerns such as bullying, harassment, mental health and racism.

Tootoot education is available on any device which means you can access your account

whether youre on-the-go or at your school, college, university or home.

In 2016 tootoots Make a Noise programme was awarded funding by the Department for

Education to provide a further 120,000 students with access to the platform and app.

Key features:

- Parents and pupils can report their worries from anywhere, anonymously.

- Staff can log safeguarding and behaviour incidents to create a full picture

- Admins and mentors receive notifications when new cases are logged

- Users can quickly and simply manage their cases

- Admins and mentors get a whole organisation overview to identify key trends in data

Important: An existing tootoot education account is required.

Intrigued but dont have tootoot? No problem! Learn more and sign-up at tootoot.co.uk

What people are saying about tootoot:

tootoot allowed me to tell my teacher what was happening to me at home. - Pupil

I saw my friend being bullied about his appearance; I reported it via Tootoot and my

teacher resolved it straight away. Pupil

Tootoot, in my opinion, will help schools uncover issues which otherwise may go

undetected. Teacher

For terms and conditions: https://tootoot.co.uk/terms

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.5.2

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 4.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
