toodall is a productivity tool designed to help you stay in control of your activities.Create separate topics for your Work activities, your Personal activities and those that involve your Family. Assign activities to Topics to enable you to group your activities in a manner that reflects your lifestyle. Activities can be a simple list of things that you need to remember to do. They can have a specific date by which you need to be complete them. Set begin and due dates that are different and toodall will display activities that are in progress. Activities can automatically repeat themselves once they are completed or alert you - you decide on how far in advance you need to be notified of a pending activity. Our repeating feature is flexible and enables you to set any manner of repeating activities.Nest activities within others (sub-activities) to organise them in a manner that makes sense to you. toodall will roll up dates and the status of sub-activities so that you can easily see where you need to focus your efforts. toodall integrates with Apple's notification system to display alerts directly in your notification centre. It also integrates with Reminders to make due activities available in your reminders. When you complete a reminder on your iPhone, it will complete in toodall.toodall is designed to be simple to use. Whilst is has powerful features such as repeating activities and the ability to show you whether sub-activities are over-due, we have purposely not over-complicated the application.We want our users to determine which features they would like to have in the future. Go to our website www.killerappsuk.com/toodall to register and submit new suggestions and vote on features you would like to see in our next version.Note that toodall does not store your activity information on our servers. App data is held on the device. You do not need to have connectivity to the internet to run toodall.