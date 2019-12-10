X

toio controller for iOS

Developer's Description

Sony Interactive Entertainmenttoio core cube

cube

dualshock4

This app is a controller app for toio core cube released by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

You can also set the speed at which you operate the cube.

It supports dualshock4.

license

Original document by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

https://github.com/toio/toio-spec

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

