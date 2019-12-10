Sony Interactive Entertainmenttoio core cube

cube

dualshock4

Original document by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

https://github.com/toio/toio-spec

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Kono apuri wa Sony intarakutibu entteimento ga hatsubai shite iru toio core kybu no kontorraapuridesu. Kybu o ssa suru supdo mo kakuji de settei suru koto ga kandesu. Dualshock 4 ni tai shite imasu. Raisensu

130/5000

This app is a controller app for toio core cube released by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

You can also set the speed at which you operate the cube.

It supports dualshock4.

license

Original document by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

https://github.com/toio/toio-spec

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/