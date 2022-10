Tochic app is working with the appropriate hardware products, to provide mobile storage service through WiFi protocol conveniently, As SharedFolder can be as easy as managing your files, share to friends anytime, anywhere. Tochic iPhone / iPad version features: [Upload] Upload pictures to the album Tochic storage, release iPhone / iPad storage space, while avoiding the loss caused accidentally deleted album. [Download] Tochic file can downloaded to the iPhone / iPad, you can easily manage offline viewing. [Easy Share] Files stored on the Tochic can be easily shared with family and friends. [File Management] You can edit the Tochic in iPhone / iPad files, including new folders, move, copy, delete files. [Online Play] Music, video and other files via WiFi protocol can be implemented online play. [Data Backup] Backup My devices photos, videos and contacts to the Tochic.