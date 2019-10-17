tiqs hospitality lost + found (hotel, restaurant, airbnb, bnb, event, club, bar, etc) handles in less than 3 minutes your lost and found registration.

Sign-up on tiqs.com/hotel to start using the free lost + found system.

A program like this is truly win-win-win and benefits your customer, the business, and the employees. Your guests feel cared for with the value-added service by tiqs easy repatriating of lost items to their owner.

Less found items sitting around unclaimed in storage, positive reflections upon your brand (looking out for customers best interests, easy to do business with) and improved process and efficiency with fewer distractions therefore able to focus on core competencies without less frustration.