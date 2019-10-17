X

tiqs hospitality lost + found for iOS

By Peter Roos Free

Developer's Description

By Peter Roos

tiqs hospitality lost + found (hotel, restaurant, airbnb, bnb, event, club, bar, etc) handles in less than 3 minutes your lost and found registration.

Sign-up on tiqs.com/hotel to start using the free lost + found system.

A program like this is truly win-win-win and benefits your customer, the business, and the employees. Your guests feel cared for with the value-added service by tiqs easy repatriating of lost items to their owner.

Less found items sitting around unclaimed in storage, positive reflections upon your brand (looking out for customers best interests, easy to do business with) and improved process and efficiency with fewer distractions therefore able to focus on core competencies without less frustration.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 17, 2019
Date Added October 17, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping