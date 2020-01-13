tinythoughts is a *one sentence a day journal*. Every day, write just 280 characters about your life. tinythoughts is encrypted - so only you can read your entries. Answer a new prompt every day! Tag your entries so you can filter by common themes. tinythoughts will automatically analyze the text of your post to tag it with your mood.

tinythoughts makes journaling easy by allowing you to...

Answer prompts. Can't decide what to write today? tinythoughts has a new prompt for every single day of the year.

View relevant entries from the past. tinythoughts groups your entries by date instead of by year, so you can see what you posted on January 1, 2019 next to your post from January 1, 2020!

Upload images. Don't have much to say today? Upload an image instead of or in addition to your entry.

Tag and filter entries. Want to see all your posts about family? Just add the tag #family and you will easily be able to see them all in one place.

Set a daily reminder so you never forget to post.

Track and filter your daily mood, and view trends over time. tinythoughts automatically analyzes your mood basted on the text in your entry, and adds the corresponding #positive-mood or #negative-mood tag

Try tinythoughts for free and start your journaling habit today!