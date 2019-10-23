X

tilt for Android

By My Smart Blinds Free

Developer's Description

By My Smart Blinds

Features:

Open, close, and adjust the position of your roller shades with preset customizable schedules or on demand via the app.

Sync changes from multiple smart phones using the same account

Quickly open or close roller shades with open/close scenes and favorites

Set up multiple weekly schedules per scene

Sun tracking adjusts roller shades scenes with seasonal sun position change (requires location enabled)

Get voice control and access from anywhere with the optional tilt bridge

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The app is free to install, but it requires the purchase of one or more tilt roller shades. Can be purchased from tiltsmarthome.com.

What's new in version 1.1.0

Release October 23, 2019
Date Added October 23, 2019
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
