Features:
Open, close, and adjust the position of your roller shades with preset customizable schedules or on demand via the app.
Sync changes from multiple smart phones using the same account
Quickly open or close roller shades with open/close scenes and favorites
Set up multiple weekly schedules per scene
Sun tracking adjusts roller shades scenes with seasonal sun position change (requires location enabled)
Get voice control and access from anywhere with the optional tilt bridge
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The app is free to install, but it requires the purchase of one or more tilt roller shades. Can be purchased from tiltsmarthome.com.
