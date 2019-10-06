X

tikz for iOS

By Hector Medrano Free

Developer's Description

By Hector Medrano

The tikz app enables you to scan, view, and register tikz tags. tikz tags are unique QR codes that you can register. You can then stick the tags on your personal items such as keys, phone, electronics, toys, tools, etc. In the event you lose the item, others can scan the tag and contact you immediately via the app without giving out your personal info. Set up alerts where and when your item was lost. Use this app to manage all your tikz tags. What are you waiting for? Tag what you love!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12

General

Release October 6, 2019
Date Added October 6, 2019
Version 2.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
