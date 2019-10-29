The tikz app enables you to scan, view, and register tikz tags. tikz tags are unique QR codes that you can register with your contact information. You can then stick the tags on your personal items such as keys, phone, electronics, toys, tools, etc. In the event you lose the item, others can scan the tag and contact you via the app without giving out your personal info. Use this app to manage all your tikz tags. What are you waiting for? Tag what you love!