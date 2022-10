Tiktalkchat is a community chat that allows people to join and create public and private chat communities.Welcome! Access multiple chat groups and discover new friends to chat with!Shout out to the world! Join or create public chats where anyone anywhere in the world can chat with you!Whisper privately! Join or create private chats so that only those you choose can chat with you!Be your many selves! Choose who you want to be in every chat and speak freely anonymously!We kill your messages for you! Your messages disappear quietly and automatically so that you can chat confidently!