tikki for iOS

By iVoipe Inc. Free

By iVoipe Inc.

Make your personal and business communication easier, faster and more affordable.

Tikki is a free calling and messaging platform that helps you stay connected without the need for high-speed internet.

Tikki allows you to make free calls to fellow Tikki users and enjoy crystal clear calls to landlines and mobiles around the world at very competitive rates. You can even purchase virtual numbers from different countries around the world.

From helping you keep smooth business connections to making sure you dont lose touch with loved ones around the world, every feature on Tikki is shaped to make everyday communication easier and faster.

Calls & Message Enjoy crystal clear low-cost calls and quick messages from anywhere, to anywhere

No need for high-speed internet Call mobiles and landlines worldwide without the need for high-speed internet. The person youre calling doesnt have to be connected at all!

Low calling rate - Call landlines from your mobile at calling rates youll love

Your Virtual Number - Purchase a virtual number from a wide range of international numbers. Callers can call on your virtual number and enjoy local calling rates if they are calling from the same country your virtual number is based. You can opt for your virtual number to show up on the screen of any mobile you call.

Free calls Enjoy free calls between Tikki users

Call forwarding Forward your calls to any device of your choice

Security Tikki values your security and uses call encryption to maintain secure communication at all times.

From anywhere, to anywhere Tikki is accessible through a mobile app or web version

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

