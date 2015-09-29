tiddlr catchlog app - cause size mattersAnglers like to evaluate their successful catches. Completely understandable because these data offer reliable conclusions to catching more and bigger fish. But it can be painstaking work to take notes by hand during a biting phase and then even register them in a computer table at home. tiddlr is a logbook app that enables you to collect all important information about a catch quickly and easily. It even completes the data automatically. You just have to choose the species of fish and its length and upload a photo from the smartphone. The weight is automatically determined by the corpulence factor, date and time are directly drawn from the photo. The weather conditions are added based on the catching spot position, as well as solunar data. The water level oft he selected water stretch is automatically added, if available. The list of water level data is updated and extended frequently. If you happen to have no internet connection, all data are saved temporarily on your device and automatically completed and uploaded to the tiddlr server later. Of course you can choose which and how much information you are willing to share with the tiddlr community. You can also use tiddlr completely private and anonymous. In addition to the above you can automatically calculate solunar data for any given day to determine the best angling days and times ahead. Also, it will soon be possible to upload your already existing logbook tot he tiddlr website. Your data are automatically completed by tiddlr with all available imformation. Of course you can also export your tiddlr logbooks to analyse them at home on your computer. Website: http://www.tiddlr.net/