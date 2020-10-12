Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Ever wanted to throw eggs around but didn't want to clean up the mess? We got ya. In throwit, the goal is to smash eggs against rings as hard as you can. But avoid planes, we don't want to crash them.
But why would you smash eggs against stuff? Because it's fun. And with throw it, you don't have to waste money on eggs and don't even need to clean up the mess afterwards.
Enjoy!