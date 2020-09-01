Join or Sign In

three phase wiring diagram for house for Android

By electrical studio

By electrical studio

A Three Phase Wiring is a simple visual representation of the physical connections and physical layout of an electrical system or circuit. It shows how the electrical wires are interconnected and can also show where fixtures and components may be connected to the system.

When and How to Use a Three Phase Wiring

Use Three Phase Wirings to assist in building or manufacturing the circuit or electronic device. They are also useful for making repairs.

DIY enthusiasts use wiring diagrams but they are also common in home building and auto repair.For example, a home builder will want to confirm the physical location of electrical outlets and light fixtures using a wiring diagram to avoid costly mistakes and building code violations.

you can also search use keyword :

* learn Three Phase Wiring

* diy Three Phase Wiring

* Three Phase Wiring Motor

* Three Phase Wiring Electrical

* electrical Three Phase Wiring

* Three Phase Wiring relay

we hope our application can help you in designing Three Phase Wiring good luck and hopefully good

version 1.0

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
