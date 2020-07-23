Join or Sign In

theword.mn for iOS

By Minnesota Christian Broadcasters Free

Developer's Description

By Minnesota Christian Broadcasters

Listen to theword.mn worldwide on your iPhone and iPod touch.

Listen to music, sports, news and talk shows from your favourite station while being immersed in conversation with DJs, friends and fellow listeners, interactions with multimedia social conversations about what's happening on the music scene.

With the theword.mn app you get:

- Real-time messaging with friends, listeners and DJs.

- Rich social interactions to access your station's media feeds.

- Live coverage of sporting events, concerts and more.

- Interactive schedule of radio events and programming - set alerts and be notified when your favourite shows come on air.

- Facebook feed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
