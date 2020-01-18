Thanks for the patience.

This game is a gift for you. Free, with no ads nor in-app purchases.

Have fun.

TIP: Touch to jump.

VERY IMPORTANT TIP: pass BELOW the "suspend/high/taller" VW bus.

You will do fine.

This was my first project using Unity engine.

Created inside a cave by Henry Gosuen based on the Vimeo's Staff Pick animation The Trip by Antonio Vicentini.

Game Design & Programming (and most of the sounds): Henry Gosuen

Art & Animation courtesy of Antonio Vicentini

Music courtesy of Ben Hantoot

Have a safe trip.

*2018 News*

Hello everyone. I'm finally fine after the car accident. But now I am paying the bills. Uff. Life is taking a lot of time from me. I am not replying so many reviews as before... because it make me really anxious. Really. I read your awesome words, and that burns my DNA to come back and develop more games. Right now I have to focus on this crazy life routine. The iOS version of the game is off because I can't pay Apple Dev program anymore. The android version will stay here, but with no further updates. I beg your pardon. Thanks for the comprehension.

Thanks for playing. Try my other game: Space Spacy. :)