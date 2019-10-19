We are angela + sarah, the co-founders of the painspace, and like you we are chronic pain sufferers.

The research tells us that using technology to send regular messages to support, educate and motivate people who are living with chronic illness changes health related behaviour and improves outcomes.

You'll receive 4 messages a week. The messages distil the essential components of everything we've used to help ourselves and one another, which will help you access the endurance and personal agency you need in order to successfully and powerfully navigate life, despite persistent pain.

The paradox is; as a pain sufferer you have to actively do this work of pain management yourself, no one can do it for you ... but it's too hard to do alone.

You don't have to this this on your own! We'll be there like a guide, friend and support person on your side, as you learn to cultivate a way of living that's meaningful and has purpose for you.

HOW THE APP WORKS

This App is like a resource in your pocket that you can use wherever you are, whenever you need. You can trust that it's possible to put pain in the back seat of your life. But it's not a one time fix or permanent state, it fluctuates, and you need to respond accordingly.

We will walk this journey with you (you're probably wondering how we can do that through technology). It's our voice from real lived experience that we hope will resonate with your lived experience.

WHO THE APP IS FOR

This App is for you if you're someone experiencing chronic pain.

We know the messages in the App will be of help to you if you're someone who answers yes to any of the following.

I've been diagnosed with:

Abdominal pain

Ankle and Foot pain

Arm and Shoulder pain

Arthritis

Back pain

Chemotherapy induced pain

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Endometriosis

Fibromyalgia

Headache and Migraine

Hip pain

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Knee pain

Neck pain

Neuropathic pain

Osteoporosis

Pelvic pain

Phantom Limb pain

Sciatica

Shingles

Trigeminal Neuralgia

I'm waiting for a surgical intervention

I've been through a pain clinic program already

I'm back at square one again in another relapse

I'm seeing a psychologist for my anxiety and/or depression

I'm exploring allied and alternative therapies

I've had to stop work

I'm applying for the Disability Support Pension

I'm waiting for my legal compensation case to come through

I can't explain to other people what it's like

This App is NOT for you if you are looking for a quick fix or a magic wand and it's not for you if you want to run from your pain.

No matter what you're going through, you have the power to make changes to your current reality. So rather than waiting for the pain to go in order to change your life, you can make changes in your life and your thoughts which gradually, little by little, make changes to the pain.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & TERMS

the painspace offers you a FREE TRIAL period for the first 2 months, letting you try before you buy, risk free.

the painspace offers an auto-renewing yearly subscription at USD $25/year to provide you with unlimited access to the painspace collection while you maintain an active subscription.

Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

The subscription will automatically renew unless turned off in your iTunes Account Settings at least 24 hours before current period ends.

You can go to your iTunes Account settings to manage your subscription and turn off auto-renew. Your iTunes Account will be charged when the purchase is confirmed. Payment will be charged to the credit card connected to your iTunes Account.

If you subscribe before your free trial ends, the rest of your free trial period will be forfeited as soon as your purchase is confirmed.

Read the terms and conditions:

https://www.thepainspace.com/terms-conditions/

Read the privacy policy:

https://www.thepainspace.com/privacy/